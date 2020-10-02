Khaali Peeli garners praise from the industry; They call it the best masala entertainer in recent times

As Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli has released on OTT platforms and is winning hearts.

The trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli earlier met with positive responses. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is now enjoying its digital release on Zee Plex today onwards and has opened to great reviews, both by the critics and the audiences.

Produced by Ali Abbas Khan, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zee Studios, it is a quintessential Bollywood masala entertainer with a ‘ladka-ladki’ on the run, the police and a gun-wielding villain chasing them, the hero taking on the goons and amid all the chaos, there are colourful and extravagant song-dance sequences. It is going to be the first Bollywood film to have a multi- format release.

Now that the film has finally released, team Khaali Peeli is excited and thrilled to reach out to fans globally in the comfort of their homes and in selected theatres overseas. The makers also offer a magical big-screen experience to the audience through special drive-in shows that will take place in select venues across the country.

And now we have learnt that the film fraternity including the trade circuit has already been treated to this fabulous masala extravaganza. Giving a thumbs-up to the film, they feel that it is one of the best masala entertainers of the year and has elements of romance, comedy, action and drama, in equal measures. The film is being hailed for being a paisa vasool, well-packaged entertainer that will strike a chord with audience across all demographics. Khaali Peeli, that revels in the nineties vibe, is being cheered for bringing Bombay back in Bollywood. Many have said that the film carries a terrific repeat value and have added, ‘Bollywood is back with Khaali Peeli… Dhamaal bole toh alag level!’ For all movie fanatics who grew up on a staple diet of commercial films in the 80s and the 90s, Khaali Peeli will serve as a gush of nostalgia.

It is after a long time that movie lovers will get to witness a quintessential commercial entertainer. With its heart in the right place, Khaali Peeli seems to have struck gold with and has all the ingredients to be a true-blue blockbuster.

Ishaan, for the first time, plays a quintessential Bollywood hero and looks impressive. On the other hand, Ananya plays a daring and outspoken girl. The industry believe that Ananya’s performance will shock and surprise her detractors and Ishaan has delivered a top-notch act which reminds one of ’s portrayal of a street smart savvy from Rangeela. And the surprise element is Jaideep Ahlawat, who will be seen playing an interesting antagonist.

What's really impressive is how Khaali Peeli was strategically promoted it undoubtedly was the film's smart PR campaign that benefitted the film.

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. It's premiering exclusively on ZeePlex 2nd October onwards at an attractive price point of ₹ 299/- per viewing - for the whole family

