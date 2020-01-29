Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Katter misses his ‘main jammer’ Ananya Panday as he jams in a BTS video; WATCH

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and the film starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

Ever since it was announced that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are coming together for a film, fans have been super pumped to see them together on screen and as we speak, the shooting of Khaali Peeli is underway. From shooting high octane action scenes to filming songs, Ananya and Ishaan often share BTS photos and videos on social media. And today, this Dhadak actor shared a video on Instagram wherein he is jamming during the shoot of Khaali Peeli. In the video, Ishaan is seen dancing to an old Hindi song, and alongside the video, Ishaan Khatter mentions that he misses his 'main jammer' Ananya Panday. Soon after, Ananya Panday liked the video and alongside the video, Ishaan wrote, “Khaali peeli ki jamming @macriaan @adilafsarz @offsideent @sahilnayar07 missing the main jam-mer @ananyapanday.”

In the video, Ishaan Khatter is seen wearing a multi-coloured hat and a casual outfit and in the video, Ishaan Khatter is seen pulling off some groovy dance moves. Also, in the video, we can see Ishaan showing a painting of Amitabh Bachchan to the camera before he sits down to jam with the team. As per reports, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot for a high-octane chase sequence in the busy Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai and it is being said that it is the first time ever that an action sequence was shot in the area. The Maqbool Khan directorial is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

A few months back, when Ishaan and Ananya’s first look from the film was dropped online, Ishaan was seen flaunting his six pack abs while he stood with his hand around Ananya’s shoulder, who wore a crop top and shorts. Talking about Khaali Peeli, the film is likely to be based on Ishaan and Ananya’s one night journey and is set in Mumbai, where the taxis are popularly called ‘kaali peeli (black and yellow cabs)’.

