Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter shares a PIC of co star Jaideep Ahlawat from the sets; calls him 'gentle giant'

Ishaan Khatter has recently shared a picture of co - star Jaideep Ahlawat from the sets of Khaali Peeli. Check out the picture.

The upcoming movie Khaali Peeli has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The movie will witness the fresh on – screen pairing of promising actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter for the first time. The shooting for this much talked – about movie has been going on in full swing. The star cast of Khaali Peeli is currently busy shooting in Wai, Maharashtra the glimpses of which they have been sharing on their respective social media handles.

Recently, Ishaan Khatter who plays the male lead in Khaali Peeli has shared a picture of co – star Jaideep Ahlawat from the sets on his Instagram handle which is sure to make the fans eager for the movie’s release into the theatres. Well, we cannot see much of the Khatta Meetha fame actor in the picture other than his back. He has probably draped himself in a blanket and is sporting a beard too. Ishaan has definitely given a big hint along with the picture’s caption that reads, ‘gentle giant’ implying Ahlawat’s character in the movie.

Check out the picture below:

(ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter opens up about easily romancing with Tabu in A Suitable Boy)

Talking about Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter has been paired up opposite Ananya Panday in the movie. The comedy thriller has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. The first look of Khaali Peeli was unveiled back in the month of August this year. It happens to be a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala and is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020. Well, we all are now waiting eagerly for the trailer of this much - awaited movie!

Credits :Instagram

Read More