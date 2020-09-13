Khaali Peeli makers switch up Beyonce's spelling after facing flak, racist song is now 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi'

While director Maqbool Khan clarified that use of the word 'goriya' was not intentional, the makers have now changed the spelling of Beyonce to avoid legal trouble.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's upcoming flick Khaali Peeli has quoted controversy for its new title track which released last week. Netizens called out the song for its racist tones as it compared pop icon Beyonce to a fair coloured girl. Both Ananya and Ishaan can be seen shaking a leg in the upbeat track. However, netizens have slammed the makers for not realising how racist it is, especially since the Black Lives Matter movement has changed the scale of things around the world.

While director Maqbool Khan clarified that use of the word 'goriya' was not intentional, the makers have now changed the spelling of Beyonce to avoid legal trouble. The song was earlier titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' but it has now been changed and titled 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi'. Yes, you heard that right.

In his statement, addressing the uproar over the song, Maqbool Khan had said, "First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term "goriya" has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner."

He added, "The comparison with Beyonce is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who he is trying to impress, that her dancing/performance is worth comparing to even Beyonce who we all see as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect."

Well, we wonder if this spelling change makes it any better.

