Khaali Peeli song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' receives flak on Twitter; Netizens apologize to singer

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli have recently dropped a new track titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.' However, netizens are not happy about it.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli’s teaser was dropped by the makers sometime back. The two actors have left no stone unturned in promoting the action thriller through their respective social media platforms. In the meantime, the makers of the movie have recently dropped a new track titled ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ on Monday. Both Ananya and Ishaan can be seen shaking a leg together in the upbeat track. However, the netizens are not happy with the item song.

The reason is quite visible in their reactions that have now flooded Twitter. Most of the netizens have bashed the makers of the song for racist implications. Some of them have also apologized to Beyonce for the lyrics which reportedly perpetuate racist ideas. The line that has received backlash goes this way – ‘Tujhse Dekhke Goriye, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.’ The song has also witnessed a hilarious meme fest on Twitter with netizens opting for numerous ways to lash out at the same.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dear Beyonce,

We are very very sorry for this, i am deeply ashamed by this behaviour of bollywood, its highly unacceptable and vile. love and respect,

Indians. — PranavXmaniac // Rameen stan acc (pranx403) September 7, 2020

If someone tried to compliment me by saying "Beyonce sharma jayegi" I would never see the person again. — Khushi Sharma//Depression Gang (Desibukiaverage) September 7, 2020

beyoncé honey , we are so sorry pic.twitter.com/abS5MShFth — aakshi (kiaraastan) September 7, 2020

I'm thinking when Beyonce see this video song of #KhaaliPeeli, what will be her reaction..?

pic.twitter.com/pgzZRRY9cW — Ashutosh Srivastava (kingashu1008) September 7, 2020

"tujhe dekh ke goriyaa (fair-skinned) Beyonce sharma jaayegi"

Are you KIDDING me Bollywood!??? https://t.co/MKx3rnfAsU — Sunanda (YoursLegallyy) September 7, 2020

Beyone after hearing BEYONCE SHARMA JAYEGI : pic.twitter.com/Nrcy073OZb — Aqsa Noor (YahRightNoor) September 7, 2020

Beyoncé sharma jayegi? By association, yes. But hum aisa gaana release karte nahi sharmaaye ye kaafi tension ki baat hai. I heard 1 stanza and I wanted to go all Lemonade on this song. pic.twitter.com/EkOY68IyLd — Imagination Junkie (Jia1303) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli is all set to be released on a digital platform on 2nd October. This way, it has joined the bandwagon of movies which headed for the OTT way amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie marks the first-ever collaboration of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. It is a remake of the South movie Taxiwala. Maqbool Khan has directed the movie and it has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

Also Read: Khaali Peeli Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Song: Ananya & Ishaan's film drops new track; Movie to release on THIS date

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×