Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday sports a chic Snow White printed hoodie for her Sunday rendezvous; See Photos

Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Pandya was spotted today in Andheri sporting a casual look with her Snow White printed hoodie. Check it out.

Ananya Panday who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff was recently spotted in Andheri. It’s been a few days since the actress’s forthcoming movie, Khaali Peeli teaser was released. Spotted in Andheri, Mumbai she was seen leaving her car and entering a building. Ananya was dressed in casual attire. She was seen donning a pair of black ripped jeans and a hoodie that has a picture of the Disney princess Snow White.

She paired it with her sunglasses and sneakers. The actress had her tied up in a bun and was seen practicing safety measures by wearing on a mask. The actress has been quite active on her social media account as well. She has a massive fan following and keeps her fans and followers up to date with her day to day activities. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself. She also shares throwback posts as well on Instagram.

Most recently she took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional outfit. She captioned her post saying, “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photo shoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli (also the teaser link is in my bio so pls go watch it!!)” Meanwhile on the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Khaali Peeli directed by Maqbool Khan.

Here are the pictures of Ananya Panday

