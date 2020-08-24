Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter promise an action packed roller coaster ride

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have collaborated for the first time in Khaali Peeli and the makers have recently unveiled an interesting teaser of the movie which is breaking the internet.

Ananya Panday is one of the most sought after newcomer and despite being just two movies old, she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. While the COVID 19 lockdown brought the entertainment industry to a halt, her friends have been missing her presence on the silver screen. And looks like the wait is going to end soon as the makers of her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli has shared an interesting teaser of the movie and it is a complete mad ride which will leave you wanting for more.

Also starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead, the one minute long teaser features a cat and mouse chase on Mumbai roads. The movie features, Ishaan as a half murder accused, while Ananya plays the role of a dancer who is running away with some cash and jewellery. The two are escaping in a Kaali Peeli taxi. The teaser also gave a glimpse of some intriguing action packed scenes which will leave you intrigued.

Ishaan is sporting a rugged look in the movie while Ananya looks beautiful yet dangerous. The movie marks Ishaan and Ananya's first collaboration and their chemistry comes like a breath of fresh air as they promise for an interesting story. Khaali Peeli, which is being helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan, will be hitting the OTT platforms soon.

To note, Ananya had recently resumed shooting for the remaining portion of Khaali Peeli post the COVID 19 lockdown. The Student of the Year 2 actress even shared a glimpse of the shooting wherein the team was seen taking all the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay. Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya also has some interesting movies in her kitty which includes, Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

Also Read: Ananya Panday is back to shooting amid COVID 19 outbreak; Gives a glimpse of safety measures on sets

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×