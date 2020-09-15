  1. Home
Khaali Peeli Tehas Nehas Song: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's display impressive moves in breezy new track

Titled 'Tehas Nehas', Khaali Peeli's new song is actually unlike its title and is set in a glam garage-like setting as Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter floor us with their dance moves.
349112 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:28 am
News,Ananya Panday,Ishaan Khatter,Khaali Peeli,Tehas Nehas Song
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli will soon release on OTT and ahead of its release the makers have dropped a brand new track on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, an ecstatic Ishaan and Ananya shared the release of their new song which is equal parts breezy and quirky. Titled 'Tehas Nehas', the song is actually unlike its title which sounds rather destructive in nature. The song is set in a glam garage-like setting complete with background fireworks and vintage cars. 

Given that Ishaan plays the role of a taxi driver in the film, the song setting is quite apt. Ananya and Ishaan put on display their impressive moves. Ishaan, being the trained dancer that he is, the actor will floor you with his effortless moves which might remind you a tad bit of Shahid Kapoor. Sharing the song launch, Ananya quoted the song's quriky lyrics and captioned her post, "Feelings ko rakhna thoda kaabu mein, kahin dil #TehasNehas na ho jaaye!" 

Whereas, Ishaan wrote, "#KhaaliPeeli aise lafda kare hai, pyaar kam zyaada jhagda kare hai!" 

Check out Tehas Nehas from Khaali Peeli below:     

A remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala, makers of Khaali Peeli earlier received flak for its song 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi' which was slammed by netizens. The song was deemed racist by many as the lyrics stated, "Goreiya..tujhe dekh kar Beyonse Sharma Jayegi". However, to avoid legal trouble the makers then changed 'Beyonce' to 'Beyonse'.

What are your thoughts on Tehas Nehas? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Khaali Peeli makers switch up Beyonce's spelling after facing flak, racist song is now 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Ananya Panday is the worst actress in the history of Indian cinema. She needs to take early retirement and spare us.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

This song sounds a lot like- Maria Maria by Santana.

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Boring

Anonymous 24 hours ago

The song is catchy

Anonymous 1 day ago

Not watching. Haven’t watch their movies. However I won’t shy away to Watch good actors like Amir, Alia, Ranbir, Shahid, Karishma, Puja Bhatt who are Nepo but a good actors as well. As of kareena, sonam, janvi, Abhishek and other kjo people Hahha they are forced on this industries. All blocked from my insta and Twitter Pinkvilla (dare you to post)

Anonymous 1 day ago

THIS GIRL IS SO USELESS AVERAGE AND UGLY. WHO HIRED HER.

Anonymous 1 day ago

please check ur facts taxiwala is a supernatural film

