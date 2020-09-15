Khaali Peeli Tehas Nehas Song: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's display impressive moves in breezy new track

Titled 'Tehas Nehas', Khaali Peeli's new song is actually unlike its title and is set in a glam garage-like setting as Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter floor us with their dance moves.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli will soon release on OTT and ahead of its release the makers have dropped a brand new track on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, an ecstatic Ishaan and Ananya shared the release of their new song which is equal parts breezy and quirky. Titled 'Tehas Nehas', the song is actually unlike its title which sounds rather destructive in nature. The song is set in a glam garage-like setting complete with background fireworks and vintage cars.

Given that Ishaan plays the role of a taxi driver in the film, the song setting is quite apt. Ananya and Ishaan put on display their impressive moves. Ishaan, being the trained dancer that he is, the actor will floor you with his effortless moves which might remind you a tad bit of . Sharing the song launch, Ananya quoted the song's quriky lyrics and captioned her post, "Feelings ko rakhna thoda kaabu mein, kahin dil #TehasNehas na ho jaaye!"

Whereas, Ishaan wrote, "#KhaaliPeeli aise lafda kare hai, pyaar kam zyaada jhagda kare hai!"

Check out Tehas Nehas from Khaali Peeli below:

A remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala, makers of Khaali Peeli earlier received flak for its song 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi' which was slammed by netizens. The song was deemed racist by many as the lyrics stated, "Goreiya..tujhe dekh kar Beyonse Sharma Jayegi". However, to avoid legal trouble the makers then changed 'Beyonce' to 'Beyonse'.

