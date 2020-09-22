  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Khaali Peeli Trailer: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter have nowhere to hide from Jaideep Ahlawat in THIS mad ride

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Khaali Peeli is all set to release on October 2. The film's trailer just dropped and it will leave you impressed.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 10:31 am
Khaali Peeli TrailerKhaali Peeli Trailer: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter have nowhere to hide from Jaideep Ahlawat in THIS mad ride
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a long wait, today the trailer of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Khaali Pelli dropped. The film promises to be a fun and mad ride where Ananya and Ishaan seem to be on a run to save their lives from the antagonist played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film's songs like Beyonse Sharma Jayegi and Tehas Nehas already have become popular with fans and the teaser too was loved. Now, the trailer has dropped and it promises to be a fun ride for all. 

The film's trailer showcases how Ananya and Ishaan are running away from the bad guys after the former steals a bag full of jewellery and then they strike a partnership. However, their fun is interrupted by the goons of Jaideep Ahlawat who wants them by hook or crook. On this fun and mad ride, Ananya and Ishaan have no place to go and nowhere to hide. Khaali Peeli presents itself to be a dramatic thriller and well, the trailer surely will leave you intrigued. 

The teaser that had released 4 weeks ago only gave us a glimpse of how Ananya and Ishaan are on a ride together in a black and yellow cab. However, with the trailer, we can surely see some exciting details coming in. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. Initially, it was meant to release in theatres. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the theaters have been shut down and hence, it will release on an OTT platform, ZeePlex on October 2, 2020.  

Take a look at Khaali Peeli Trailer:

Also Read|Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter get goofy with 'keys' to their taxi in BTS photos from Khaali Peeli

Credits :YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Why do I have a feeling she's going to act disastrously in this?

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Dynamite trailer. Didn't expected this Trailer to be sooooo killer & amazing. Ananya & Ishaan rocked ya.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Amazing trailer.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

To be bollywood ready: Guys b like hit the gym, Girls be like lose weight drop clothes. NO ACTING TRAINING NOTHING NECESSARY. PARENTS WILL BUY ROLES.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Bandariya panday

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement