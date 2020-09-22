Khaali Peeli Trailer: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter have nowhere to hide from Jaideep Ahlawat in THIS mad ride

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Khaali Peeli is all set to release on October 2. The film's trailer just dropped and it will leave you impressed.

After a long wait, today the trailer of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Khaali Pelli dropped. The film promises to be a fun and mad ride where Ananya and Ishaan seem to be on a run to save their lives from the antagonist played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film's songs like Beyonse Sharma Jayegi and Tehas Nehas already have become popular with fans and the teaser too was loved. Now, the trailer has dropped and it promises to be a fun ride for all.

The film's trailer showcases how Ananya and Ishaan are running away from the bad guys after the former steals a bag full of jewellery and then they strike a partnership. However, their fun is interrupted by the goons of Jaideep Ahlawat who wants them by hook or crook. On this fun and mad ride, Ananya and Ishaan have no place to go and nowhere to hide. Khaali Peeli presents itself to be a dramatic thriller and well, the trailer surely will leave you intrigued.

The teaser that had released 4 weeks ago only gave us a glimpse of how Ananya and Ishaan are on a ride together in a black and yellow cab. However, with the trailer, we can surely see some exciting details coming in. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. Initially, it was meant to release in theatres. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the theaters have been shut down and hence, it will release on an OTT platform, ZeePlex on October 2, 2020.

Take a look at Khaali Peeli Trailer:

Also Read|Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter get goofy with 'keys' to their taxi in BTS photos from Khaali Peeli

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×