Khaali Peeli Twitter Review: Ishaan Khatter starrer opens to mixed reviews; Ananya Panday steals the show

As Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli was released on the digital platform today, the netizens have bee brimming with an opinion about the movie.

The OTT platforms have been on a roll during the COVID 19 lockdown and several Bollywood movies have made its way to digital platforms for release lately. The recent one was Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli. The Maqbool Khan directorial, which has been the talk of the town since inception, was released on OTT platform today and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Interestingly, the social media is inundated with tweets about Khaali Peeli.

While the storyline witnessed an average response, the netizens have been in awe of Ananya’s performance in the movie. In fact, they also lauded Ananya and Ishaan’s sizzling chemistry. A Twitter user wrote, “If you're missing on #KhaaliPeeli, you're missing out on some incredible talent along with action and a sizzling chemistry of @ananyapandayy and #IshaanKhatter with a retro backdrop! Ananya has surprised us with her dialogue delivery and performance.” Another user tweeted, “#KhaaliPeeli is such an entertaining film! and @ananyapandayy's versatility and talent is visible on screen! Looking forward to more such performances.”

Calling Khaali Peeli an entertainer, a user wrote, “#KhaaliPeeli gave me 1990s and early 2000's ke movies waali feeling. Which is a good thing. Quite an entertainer. And man that #IshaanKhatter can act. Uff. @ananyapandayy did a fab job as well.” On the other hand, some users also praised Ishaan for his stint in the movie. “Give him anything and #IshaanKhatter will deliver! #KhaaliPeeli is a testament to his pure talent. He is pure gold and nails action stunts and dance moves with equal ease,” a user wrote on micro blogging site Twitter.

Take a look at tweets about Khaali Peeli:

If you're missing on #KhaaliPeeli, you're missing out on some incredible talent along with action and a sizzling chemistry of @ananyapandayy and #IshaanKhatter with a retro backdrop! Ananya has surprised us with her dialogue delivery and performance pic.twitter.com/HTHOBcs7hD — AMIR SUHAIL (@AMIRSUHAILTYAGI) October 2, 2020

Two KHAALI dimaag in a PEELI taxi! That's literally all you need to know about this film. It's filled with so many Bollywood clichès, that after a point I got tired of noting them down. But will try to bring it to you shortly. #KhaaliPeeli #KhaaliPeeliReview — N J (@Nilzrav) October 2, 2020

#KhaaliPeeli is such an entertaining film! and @ananyapandayy's versatility and talent is visible om screen! Looking forward to more such performances — Harwinder Singh (@HarwinderSHura) October 2, 2020

#AliAbbasZafar Is One Of The Finest Directors Of Bollywood With 100% Track Record... Why He Produced A 'Terrible' Film Like #KhaaliPeeli Is Not At All Understandable... I Hope He Doesn't Repeats Such Mistake Again & Continues To Make & Produce Good Cinema. — Amogh Naman (@AmNG1994) October 2, 2020

Looking at @ananyapandayy 's performance in #KhaaliPeeli we can say the future of this industry is is good hands. The actress delivers another stellar performance which is enjoyable and lovable. — uusha bhat (@ushamalasi) October 2, 2020

#KhaaliPeeli @ananyapandayy wonderful as you continue to act beautifully and justifying your act as per character you play. — satish lakhani (@satishlakhani04) October 2, 2020

.@ananyapandandayy and #IshaanKhatter 's on-screen chemistry is worth a watch! This fresh duo has done an impeccable job in #KhaaliPeeli in their Kaali Peeli . pic.twitter.com/7srsaHjdxR — Bipin Gupta (@BeingBony2insta) October 2, 2020

The film has failed to live upto it's expectations

I would rather watch a web series than this #KhaaliPeeli — Ajay Grover (@AjayGrover29) October 2, 2020

Give him anything and #IshaanKhatter will deliver! #KhaaliPeeli is a testament to his pure talent. He is pure gold and nails action stunts and dance moves with equal ease. — Sanskriti Media (@SanskritiMedia) October 2, 2020

#KhaaliPeeli

After watching this movie

Bc mat banao accha content nahi hai toh pic.twitter.com/6Y8Se5sMVp — khooni kheer (@pankajpsp) October 2, 2020

Iss film ke start me disclaimer ki jagah warning dena chachiye ki agar iss film ko dekhne ke baad apka aakh kharab hota hai to ham jimedar nahi hai#KhaaliPeeli — Rajeev agarwal (@Rajeeva62793529) October 2, 2020

#KhaaliPeeli gave me 1990s and early 2000's ke movies waali feeling. Which is a good thing. Quite an entertainer. And man that #IshaanKhatter can act. Uff. @ananyapandayy did a fab job as well. — Mehek shah (@mehekshah) October 2, 2020

