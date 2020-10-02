  1. Home
Khaali Peeli Twitter Review: Ishaan Khatter starrer opens to mixed reviews; Ananya Panday steals the show

As Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli was released on the digital platform today, the netizens have bee brimming with an opinion about the movie.
The OTT platforms have been on a roll during the COVID 19 lockdown and several Bollywood movies have made its way to digital platforms for release lately. The recent one was Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli. The Maqbool Khan directorial, which has been the talk of the town since inception, was released on OTT platform today and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Interestingly, the social media is inundated with tweets about Khaali Peeli.

While the storyline witnessed an average response, the netizens have been in awe of Ananya’s performance in the movie. In fact, they also lauded Ananya and Ishaan’s sizzling chemistry. A Twitter user wrote, “If you're missing on #KhaaliPeeli, you're missing out on some incredible talent along with action and a sizzling chemistry of @ananyapandayy and #IshaanKhatter with a retro backdrop! Ananya has surprised us with her dialogue delivery and performance.” Another user tweeted, “#KhaaliPeeli is such an entertaining film! and @ananyapandayy's versatility and talent is visible on screen! Looking forward to more such performances.”

Calling Khaali Peeli an entertainer, a user wrote, “#KhaaliPeeli gave me 1990s and early 2000's ke movies waali feeling. Which is a good thing. Quite an entertainer. And man that #IshaanKhatter can act. Uff.  @ananyapandayy did a fab job as well.” On the other hand, some users also praised Ishaan for his stint in the movie. “Give him anything and #IshaanKhatter will deliver! #KhaaliPeeli is a testament to his pure talent. He is pure gold and nails action stunts and dance moves with equal ease,” a user wrote on micro blogging site Twitter.

Also Read: Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli is a ride you can pass for another time

Take a look at tweets about Khaali Peeli:

