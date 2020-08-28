Khaali Peeli: Will you watch the Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter starrer? COMMENT

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's romantic action drama Khaali Peeli is all set for an OTT release. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you will watch the movie.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the entertainment industry. Film and TV show shoots were put to a halt and the release dates of movies were postponed. In the midst of all this, certain producers decided to roll out their respective projects on OTT platforms. We can take numerous names here that include Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, and more. Apart from that, the makers of a few more movies are eyeing for an OTT release in the coming times.

One of the many movies that will witness a digital release is Khaali Peeli. Starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles, the romantic action drama has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It has been directed by Maqbool Khan and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. And for the record, its teaser has also been released a few days back on YouTube. However, many were shocked when it became the second most disliked video on the platform after Sadak 2.

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Sadak 2 had also faced backlash a few days back in a similar manner after the release of its trailer. The reason behind this is the nepotism debate that has sparked off once again post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the makers of Khaali Peeli are still hopeful about the movie getting good reviews post its release. We would now like to know whether or not you will watch the movie post its release. Do let us know in the comments section.

