1
2
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Khaali Peeli: Will you watch the Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter starrer? COMMENT

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's romantic action drama Khaali Peeli is all set for an OTT release. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you will watch the movie.
37915 reads Mumbai
1
2
0
Save
Khaali Peeli: Will you watch the Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter starrer? COMMENTKhaali Peeli: Will you watch the Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter starrer? COMMENT

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the entertainment industry. Film and TV show shoots were put to a halt and the release dates of movies were postponed. In the midst of all this, certain producers decided to roll out their respective projects on OTT platforms. We can take numerous names here that include Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, and more. Apart from that, the makers of a few more movies are eyeing for an OTT release in the coming times.

One of the many movies that will witness a digital release is Khaali Peeli. Starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles, the romantic action drama has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It has been directed by Maqbool Khan and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. And for the record, its teaser has also been released a few days back on YouTube.  However, many were shocked when it became the second most disliked video on the platform after Sadak 2.

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Sadak 2 had also faced backlash a few days back in a similar manner after the release of its trailer. The reason behind this is the nepotism debate that has sparked off once again post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the makers of Khaali Peeli are still hopeful about the movie getting good reviews post its release. We would now like to know whether or not you will watch the movie post its release. Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Will you watch the Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt & Aditya Roy Kapur starrer? COMMENT

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement