Khakee Season 2 announced: Neeraj Panday returns with engaging crime thriller; fans react

The first season of the crime thriller series Khakee was released in November 2022, titled Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The show created by Neeraj Panday starred Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Anup Soni, among others. The first installment was about a principled police officer who chased a criminal gang in Bihar and experienced his own moral struggle with corruption. Now, the filmmaker has renewed the show for a second season and has pleasantly surprised the fans with the announcement.

Neeraj Panday announces second season of series Khakee

On Tuesday, August 22, the Special 26 director, released an announcement video for the second installment of his crime series Khakee. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Neeraj wrote, “As always, we look forward to your love, wishes and blessings with the announcement of the Season 2 of Khakee!” The video has the tagline, “Aap bulayein aur hum na aayein?! Katta aur kaanoon ki kahaani ka dusra padaav - Khakee returns for season 2!” Have a look:

This announcement comes after the first season received immense acclaim and love from the audience for the storyline and the performances of the actors. The series remained in the list of top 10 Indian TV shows for five months and also trended on its streaming platform for a long time.

Fan reactions to return of Neeraj Panday’s Khakee

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section under the video and expressed their excitement for the new season. One person said, “Season 1 was brilliantly produced especially the BGM for Amit Lodha .. Eagerly waiting for Season 2!, while another fan exclaimed, “Neeraj Pandey Never Disappoints️‍.Was waiting for Season 2 Announcement from a long time.” A comment read, “Eagerly waiting for this masterpiece,” and another remarked, “the first season was awesome hope season 2 will be a terrific one.”

Advertisement

More about Neeraj Panday’s Khakee season 2

The show will be produced by Neeraj’s company Friday Storytellers LLP in collaboration with the OTT platform Netflix. They will also create more films and shows together. Neeraj shared his thoughts on the partnership by saying, “Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible and I’m confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally. I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of ‘Khakee-The Bihar Chapter.’ This propels us to work harder!”

ALSO READ: Guns & Gulaabs Twitter Review: Netizens approve Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer's show; call it 'nostalgic entertainer'