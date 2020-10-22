Khamoshiyan actress Sapna Pabbi 'disappeared' after receiving NCB summons in drugs case?

Sapna Pabbi was asked to appear in connection with the drugs case that is related to Sushat Singh Rajput's death case. Read on to know more details.

After a slew of top Bollywood actresses were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, another actress has now been summoned by the anti-drug agency. According to a report in Mid-Day, Khamoshiyan actress Sapna Pabbi has been summoned by the NCB but officials are unable to get in touch with her. Pabbi has also not replied to the summons which was issued to her residence in Mumbai. Sapna was asked to appear in connection with the drugs case that is related to Sushat Singh Rajput's death case.

NCB officials revealed to the portal that Sapna's name surfaced after the arrest of Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades. Speaking on the matter, a NCB official said, "The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn't respond and now has disappeared."

Officials added that while Agisilaos is currently in judicial custody, some digital evidence has surfaced which indicates that Sapna Pabbi may also be involved in the drug nexus. On Wednesday, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos was sent to judicial custody by a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court after he was found in possession of drugs.

A NCB official confirmed the development to ANI and said, "Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home."

