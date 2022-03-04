'Khatarnak performance sir': Rajkummar Rao reviews Bobby Deol, Vikrant and Sanya Malhotra's Love Hostel

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has proved his acting mettle once again with his recent web series Love Hostel. Fans liked and applauded his performance as a deadly mercenary in the show. Apart from Bobby Deol, Love Hostel also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Their chemistry was also liked by the viewers. Several celebrities also appreciated Bobby Deol and penned down sweet notes for him on social media. To join the bandwagon, actor Rajkummar Rao also took to his social media handle to praise Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey for their performances.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, the Badhaai Do actor shared the poster of the web show, He wrote, “#LoveHostel @sanyamalhotra_ What a powerful performance. Keep Shining with every film. @vikrantmassey brilliant work mere bhai. @iambobbydeol khatarnak performance sir. Superbbbb.” Earlier, Salman Khan had also praised Bobby Deol’s performance in Love Hostel. He posted a snapshot from the web show on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel … best wishes always n hope u keep doing better n better…”

See Rajkummar’s post here:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao opened up about Sharan Sharma’s directorial Mr and Mrs Mahi. When asked if he is playing a cricketer in this sports drama, the actor exclaimed, “How do you know? Have you read the script?” He added, “Coming back to the point, cricket is an important part of the film, but the film is not only about cricket. It’s about relationships, it’s about dealing with human emotions – about how we feel in life. I can’t reveal much about it right now.”

