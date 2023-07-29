Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arijit, Dino have hilarious reaction to Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah's fight

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most popular reality shows in the Indian Television industry. Every year, many celebrities participate in the show to conquer their fears by performing some dangerous yet thrilling stunts. These stunts involve wild animals, dogs, creepy crawlies, electric shocks, natural elements, and heights. The thirteenth season has recently premiered on the channel and has taken a strong opening on the TRP charts. While the show is already trending on social media platforms for introducing new and exciting challenges, there is a lot of drama taking place offscreen.

Recently, contestant Ruhi Chaturvedi got eliminated in the first week itself after losing the elimination stunt to fellow contestant and Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih. Soon, reports of a catfight emerged between the two friends after the former unfollowed her on Instagram. Although the real reason is yet to be revealed, it is believed that Ruhi has been upset with Anjum as the two lost their first task due to her. After Ruhi and Anjum, another catfight emerged between contestants Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam. Now, other contestants Arijit Taneja and Dino James have reacted to the situation in a hilarious manner.

Arijit Taneja and Dino James react to Archana Gautam- Daisy Shah’s fight

The online war between Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13’s contestants, Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah, has now involved Arijit Taneja and Dino James as well. Recently, the Race 3 actress spoke up in an interview regarding the rift with Archana Gautam, and soon the latter started trolling her on social media. Now, fellow contestants Arijit Taneja and Dino James have reacted to the argument.

In their latest Instagram story video, Arjit asked Dino, “I heard somebody said in an interview that they had fights, and Dino had engaged in unfair practices. What do you want to say about it?” To which Dino replied, “I just want to say I didn't fight with anyone. It's good that she didn't blame me for her eviction. A crow told me about their interview. I feel their opinion is their opinion, not ours. Archana is an ek number ladki, she is behteeren and real.'”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron ke Khiladi season 13 premiered on 15 July 2023. The final contestants featuring are Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arijit Taneja, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan Khan, Anjali Anand, Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah and Rohit Roy. The show will air on weekends at 9 pm on Colors Tv.