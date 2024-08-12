Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor engage in playful thumb fight and hand wrestling; WATCH to see who wins

The film Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. The makers have been maintaining high anticipation with song releases. Amidst the hectic promotions, Vaani recently took to social media to share a fun video with Kumar, where the two were seen engaging in a playful thumb fight and hand wrestling game.

In the video shared by the Raid 2 actress, both Khiladi Kumar and she appear playful as they engage in a fun game of thumb war and hand wrestling. While Vaani struggles to win, Kumar remains absolutely calm and composed, eventually letting her win effortlessly.

Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that the CBFC’s Examining Committee did not request any visual cuts for Khel Khel Mein. However, they did ask for the cuss words 'b*****d' and 'son of a b*h' to be muted. It is not clear whether these words were muted, removed, or replaced, but the audience will not hear them in their original form.

After making these changes, the CBFC approved the film with a U/A certificate. The filmmakers received the censor certificate on August 8, 2024, with the film’s runtime noted as 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 7 seconds.

The trailer teased an intriguing storyline involving seven friends who come together for a dinner party with an unusual twist. The group decides to play a game where they place their phones on the table and unlock them.

Vaani’s character suggests that all messages and calls received that night should be visible to everyone, effectively making their phones 'public property.' As personal messages and calls start to come in, hidden secrets and lies are uncovered, leading to awkward situations and delivering a blend of suspense and humor.

Khel Khel Mein, presented by T-Series, Gulshan Kumar, and Wakaoo Films. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Khel Khel Mein will compete at the box office with two other Bollywood releases—Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi, and Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

