Khel Khel Mein: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming comedy drama

The release of the movie Khel Khel Mein is just around the corner. Starring a stellar ensemble, led by Akshay Kumar, the film has already given a glimpse of what’s in store for the audience through its trailer. A few catchy songs have also been unveiled from the album. As we approach the release of the comedy drama, here are all the significant details, like the cast, plot, certification, runtime, and more, that you should know before watching it in theaters.

The cast of Khel Khel Mein features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and written by him along with Sara Bodinar. It is a T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production.

The plot of Khel Khel Mein revolves around a group of seven friends. In the situational comedy, they decide to play an interesting game for one night. All the content on their phones will be open for the group to see. As a result, many secrets are revealed.

The 3-minute, 10-second trailer offers a peek into the fun and friendship that awaits the viewers. It is filled with hilarious jokes and punchlines.

Watch the full trailer here!

The film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has a runtime of 134 minutes and 7 seconds, aka 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 7 seconds.

The soundtrack of the movie consists of a peppy wedding song titled Hauli Hauli. The love track Duur Na Karin showcases Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s chemistry. Chal Ve Dilaa is another soulful number, while Baari Barsi is a catchy song with playful lyrics.

Do U Know, which is a recreation of Diljit Dosanjh’s popular party track, has also been used in the film. In the music video, the cast celebrates their friendship and grooves to the energetic beats of this song.

Khel Khel Mein is set to hit the silver screen on August 15, on the special occasion of India’s Independence Day. Stree 2 and Vedaa are the two other films arriving on the same day.

