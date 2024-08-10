Khel Khel Mein: CBFC removes THESE two cuss words from Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s movie

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal's Khel Khel Mein is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. The makers have been building anticipation with song releases, and now, ahead of the theatrical debut, the Central Board of Film Certification has made cuts to remove two cuss words from the movie and has granted it a U/A certification.

According to the cut list reported by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC’s Examining Committee did not request any visual cuts. However, they did ask for two cuss words—'b*****d' and 'son of a b*h'—to be muted. It is unclear whether these words have been muted, removed, or replaced, but the audience will not hear them in their original form.

After these adjustments were made, the CBFC approved Khel Khel Mein with a U/A certificate. The censor certificate was issued to the filmmakers on August 8, 2024. The film's runtime, as indicated on the certificate, is 134.07 minutes, or 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 7 seconds.

The trailer hinted at an intriguing plot involving seven friends who gathered for a dinner party with a twist. During the evening, the group decided to play a game where everyone placed their phones on the table and unlocked them.

Vaani’s character suggests that all messages and calls received throughout the night should be visible to everyone, turning their phones into 'public property' for the evening. As personal messages and calls began to come in, secrets and lies are revealed, leading to awkward situations and creating a thrilling and comedic experience.

Presented by T-Series, Gulshan Kumar, and Wakaoo Films, Khel Khel Mein is a production of T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

Khel Khel Mein will face a box office clash with two other Bollywood films—Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi, and Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

