Khel Khel Mein song Do U Know OUT: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others celebrate ‘Yaari’ in Diljit Dosanjh’s party track

Khel Khel Mein is all set to entertain the audience on Independence Day 2024. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the star cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, promise a ride full of laughter and secrets. A new song from the movie has now been released. Do U Know is a recreation of Diljit Dosanjh’s original version and showcases the group of friends celebrating their ‘yaari.’

Today, August 8, 2024, a new song from the album of the upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein was released by the makers. Do U Know is a party track sung by Diljit Dosanjh and with lyrics written by Jaani. The original music has been composed by B Praak, and it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Its catchy beats promise to make you groove with your friends.

The peppy track showcases the cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal partying together in a club. Akshay’s dance moves are a highlight, while his chemistry with Vaani and Taapsee steals the show. It has been called the “Yaaron wali film ka yaari wala anthem (The friendship anthem from the movie about friends).”

Watch the song’s music video here!

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the music video with their enthusiastic reactions. One person said, “Akshay Kumar, Jaani, Ammy, Taapsee, Vaani, Tanishk = Goosebumps,” while another complimented Akshay’s dance, saying, “Dance move of akki was awesome.”

A comment read, “Diljit Dosanjh iconic song #:Do u know recreated in style and akshay kumar looking dashing in black outfit,” and another stated, “It's perfect party song don't miss.” Many users called it a “blockbuster” and dropped red hearts and fire emojis to convey their appreciation.

Khel Khel Mein is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films. A T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, the comedy is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Firuzi Khan.

Khel Khel Mein is slated to hit cinemas on August 15.

