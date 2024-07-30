Khel Khel Mein song Duur Na Karin: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s romantic track hits the right chord

Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Since the film's announcement, fans have eagerly waited for developments. Following the release of the first track Hauli Hauli, the makers have now dropped the second song, Duur Na Karin, featuring Akshay and Vaani.

Khel Khel Mein song Duur Na Karin

The romantic ballad from Khel Khel Mein, titled Duur Na Karin, is sung by Vishal Mishra and Zahrah S Khan. The song stands out with its melodious music, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating beats, enhanced by the chemistry between Kumar and Vaani. It captures the experience of falling in love, knowing them, and the excitement and butterflies of new romance.

Listen to the full song here:

More about Khel Khel Mein

The first track from Khiladi Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, called Hauli Hauli, is a major Punjabi dance song. Featuring Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, the song showcases vibrant dance performances.

In this lively track, the men wear kurtas, while the women shine in colorful lehengas and suits. The stars display their dance skills, grooving to the song's infectious rhythm. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and Honey Singh.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a comedy of errors about three couples. The source explained that the film depicts a group of long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game, which uncovers their secrets and results in humorous chaos.

It was also noted that Fardeen, who plays one of Akshay's friends in the film, is excited to return to comedy after a 13-year hiatus.

Khel Khel Mein will hit the theaters on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: 13 years of Singham: Ajay Devgn wraps Singham Again; Rohit Shetty drops special video to celebrate ‘33 years of brotherhood’