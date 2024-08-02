Khel Khel Mein Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan and others play most entertaining game ever with their phones; would you dare?

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk’s upcoming film Khel Khel Mein is all set to hit the theaters on August 15, 2024. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared the much-awaited trailer that promises a hilarious ride with a fresh twist, all revolving around a game.

The highly anticipated trailer of Khel Khel Mein has been released. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, the trailer teases an intriguing plot about seven friends who meet for a dinner party with a twist. During the evening, the group decides to play a game where everyone must place their phones on the table and unlock them.

Vaani Kapoor’s character suggests that all messages and calls received during the night should be visible to everyone, making their phones 'public property' for the evening. As personal messages and calls start coming in, secrets and lies are exposed, leading to awkward situations and creating a thrilling and comedic experience.

Akshay Kumar shared the Khel Khel Mein trailer on Instagram, writing, “Khel khel mein dosti aur pyaar ka rang chadega, masti aur mazaak, sab kuch milega! #KhelKhelMein trailer out now! Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024 #GameIsOn #KKMTrailer.”

Khel Khel Mein, presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films, is a T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai, the film was initially set for a September release.

It will now face box office clash with two other Bollywood films - Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi, and Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari.

