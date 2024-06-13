Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa on Aug 15 to mark Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's 3rd Independence Day clash

Akshay Kumar-led upcoming comedy-drama is all set to release in the cinemas on Aug 15. This means it will be a three-way clash at the box office as the film will hit cinemas on the same day John Abraham-led Vedaa and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is releasing.

Interestingly, this will be the 3rd time Akshay and John's films clash at the box office on I-Day.

Akshay Kumar & John Abraham's 3rd Independence Day box office clash

As Akshay Kumar, along with Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, gears up to release his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein on Aug 15, it will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. While the industry gears up for an epic clash, what's worth noting is that this will be the 3rd time Bollywood's Desi Boys' films will be released on the same day.

Back in 2018, Kumar's Gold and Abraham's Satyameva Jayate were released in cinemas on I-Day. A year later, in 2019, their Mission Mangal and Batla House clashed with each other, and now 5 years later, they will again have a face-off with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Moreover, Akshay has been consistent in the past few years when it comes to coming on Aug 15 weekend. In 2022, his Raksha Bandhan was also released on Aug 11, which was also the Rakhi holiday. That time, it clashed with Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. In 2023, there was a clash in the same period between OMG 2 and Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2.

Advertisement

More about Khel Khel Mein & Vedaa

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein is a story of friends who meet each other after a long time and find themselves in hilarious chaos. Fardeen Khan, who recently made his comeback in the industry with Heeramandi, will also be seen in the film. This will be his 2nd collaboration with Akshay after the 2007 film Heyy Babyy.

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and marks his 5th collaboration with John after Salaam-E-Ishq, Batla House, Satyameva Jayate, and Satyameva Jayate 2. While the first two films were directed by Nikkhil, he produced the Satyameva Jayate series, and Milap Zaveri donned the director's hat.

The action thriller also features Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein to clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 on Independence Day; Details