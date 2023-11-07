Khichdi 2 actress Supriya Pathak discusses her social media absence: ‘I am a little scared of the negatives’

Actress Supriya Pathak is well known for her iconic character of Hansa in Khichdi. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her next venture, Khichdi 2. Notably, in a world where social media has become a part of everyone’s lives, the legendary actress has managed to maintain her distance from the social media world.

Recently, she talked about the same and revealed the reason behind not being active on the internet. She also added how her daughter Sanah Kapur keeps her updated.

Supriya Pathak aka Khichdi’s Hansa discusses her social media absence

In a recent interview with India Today, the actress talked in detail about why she has distanced herself from the online world. She said she is still thinking about whether to have an online presence, as she is not aware of what is happening online.

“Social media is a very, very major way of reaching out to my audience that I agree with, but it has its negatives and its positives. I am a little scared of the negatives, so I'm staying away from that till I can. But I would like to connect with my audience. I hope that as an actor, through all my roles, through all my films, I'm connecting like that," she said.

Surpiya Pathak proceeded to delve into the matter further and revealed that though she does not stay very active on social media, her daughter Sanah Kapur keeps her in the loop and gives her updates on whatever is happening around. Pathak also noted how she tries to convince her mother to join social media but she still resists, believing that she wants to do something that ‘will make sense’.

She also said that some of her friends also keep her updated about the occurrences on social media.

Work front of Supriya Pathak

The legendary actress has starred in countless films, including Wake Up Sid, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, and many others.

Notably, she is known for her portrayal of Hansa’s character in Khichdi, and her dialogue ‘Main toh thak gayi bhaisahab’ which still leaves many in splits.

Currently, she is gearing up for Khichdi 2, which is the tale of a Gujarati family residing in Mumbai. Talking about Hansa’s character earlier, Supriya said it will always be a part of her.

