Khichdi 2: Kirti Kulhari on reuniting with JD Majethia; spills on filming Vande Raka song in Switzerland

Actress Kirti Kulhari is known for her projects including Four More Shots Please! and Pink. The actress has lately been in the headlines owing to her upcoming international debut with Sach If Life. Up next, the actress will also be seen collaborating with JD Majethia in Khichdi 2. Notably, the project will mark the reunion of the duo since the first part of the venture. Kirti Kulhari recently opened up on the collaboration and her song from the film, Vande Raka.

The actress recently discussed her experience of working with the actor and shooting the song in Switzerland’s chilling weather. Discussing the song, she noted how she fell in love with its “quirkiness” as soon as the tunes hit her ears and noted how everything about it worked out in a beautiful manner.

She also said how she does not do dance numbers usually, and hence, this instance made her feel ecstatic as fans will get to see a different avatar of Kulhari. “I think I just love what we've managed to achieve with the song and I hope people really resonate with it and have their own fun with it,” she said.

Further talking about the song, Kirti Kulhari also opened up on shooting it in the chilling weather of Switzerland, with dancers and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and said how shooting a Hindi song in the cold weather is what the Bollywood industry is often known for.

She further mentioned working with Majethira and said, “I had almost forgotten that JD is such a great dancer till I was reminded of it, day in and day out during the rehearsals of Vand Raka and Nach Nach," Kulhari noted in a light-hearted manner.

Discussing her co-actor further, she also said how he is an “absolute sweetheart” and said that she often pulls his leg, which he takes sportingly.

More about Kirti’s international debut

The actress is set to make her international debut with Sach Is Life. During an interview with Variety earlier, the actress discussed the project, which will also star actor Jim Sarbh, and expressed elation about working outside the nation. She also highlighted that Sach Is Life will be boxed with love, hope, and the significance of the human spirit.

