Khichdi 2: Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia and Parekh family return with bang; to release on Diwali

After taking the audience by storm with their impeccable humor and uncanny wit in 2010 with their blockbuster comedy-drama, Khichdi: The Movie, the Parekh family is all set to make a solid comeback on the silver screen with a sequel. Titled, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, the upcoming and highly-anticipated sequel will see the iconic Parekh family lighting up the big screen with their rib-tickling humor and crazy chemistry this Diwali.

Makers announce the sequel to Khichdi: The Movie

On Tuesday, the makers of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, took to Instagram and delighted millions of Khichdi fans as they officially announced the sequel with a teaser video. While announcing the upcoming sequel, they wrote, “Iss Diwali, Hasi ka Dhamaka Cinemagharo mein

#Khichdi2ThisDiwali #Khichdi2InCinemas.”

While the teaser video shows the ensemble star cast of Khichdi, featuring Supriya Pathak as Hansa, Anang Desai as Babuji, Rajeev Mehta as Praful, Vandana Pathak as Jayshree and so on, the teaser also gives a glimpse of Bollywood director and choreographer, Farah Khan.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan will take the audiences on an adventurous roller coaster ride and would delve into new dimensions of the Parekh family. Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, and Himanshu, all your favorite characters from the iconic sitcom, will take the Khichdi legacy forward and would bring double joy and happiness as we join them in the mad-cap ride.

Born as a stage play, Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, web series and will now have an adventure comedy sequel. Led by talented actors like Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film promises a rib-tickling blend of humor, sentiment, and entertainment that the brand Khichdi is celebrated for.

Billed as the biggest comedy movie of the year, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, looks like an exhilarating adventure that will resonate with audiences of all ages, making it the ultimate family entertainer for the festive season of Diwali.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan embarks on an uproarious and heartwarming journey, reminding us all of the magic that family brings, especially during Diwali. So, get ready to celebrate the spirit of joy and laughter with the Parekh family in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan as it lights up screens this Diwali, once again proving that the brand Khichdi is a true Indian gem that has evolved from a stage play to an extraordinary cinematic saga.