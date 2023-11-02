Khichdi 2: Supriya Pathak says Hansa is a part of her: ‘She will be with me until I die’

Supriya Pathak has taken on many memorable roles in her Bollywood career, including films like Wake Up Sid, Satyaprem Ki Katha and more. However, her portrayal of Hansa in Khichdi remains one of her most iconic characters.

As Pathak prepares to reprise the role of Hansa in the upcoming sequel Khichdi 2, she recently reflected on how special this character is to her. She noted that Hansa has become an inseparable part of her acting identity and will always be close to her heart.

Hansa is not leaving me anytime soon: Supriya Pathak on her Khichdi character

Even years after Khichdi's release, Supriya Pathak's iconic dialogue 'Main toh thak gayi bhaisahab' continues to crack up fans. In a recent interview, Pathak went in-depth about how near and dear the character of Hansa is to her heart. She explained that Hansa has become ingrained in her acting identity thanks to the massive popularity of the film.

Talking about her iconic role in the Khichdi franchise, she was quoted saying by PTI, “Now, Hansa is a part of me and she’ll be with me until I die. Hansa is not leaving me anytime soon; she’ll be with me forever. We all fell in love with our characters and that’s why it doesn’t feel like it is difficult. It is hard work but it is not difficult.”

Supriya Pathak opens up on her love for the Khichdi franchise

As the next part of the Khichdi franchise is prepping for its release, the actress, who also starred in Khichdi 1, noted that she has been part of it for such a long duration that now, it has become ingrained in her.

Even if you wake me up at midnight and ask me to play Hansa, I can do that, said Supriya Pathak and added that whenever life goes wrong for her, she calls up the film’s director Aatish Kapadia and asks him ‘When are we going to do Khichdi’ as playing Hansa rejuvenates her.

The actress also mentioned how the cast and crew become ecstatic when they unite to work on Khichdi.

“It’s been a long and lovely journey but we are extremely happy to be with each other. The fact that we have been able to spend so much good time with each other for so many years is something I cherish,” said Supriya Pathak.

