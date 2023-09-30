Khichdi 2 Teaser OUT: After Tiger and Pathaan, Parekh family sets out on a 'Khufiya mission' to Paanthukistan

Khichdi remains one of the most loved television series in India. The success of the show and its characters spawned several seasons on television and a film that was released in 2010. Now, the makers have come up with its sequel titled Khichdi 2, and its much-awaited teaser dropped on the internet today. The teaser has some funny references to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger.

Khichdi 2 teaser out

Today, on September 30th, the much-awaited teaser of Khichdi 2 was released. The one-minute and 20-second long teaser opens up with some hilarious references to SRK's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger as the Parekh family is offered five crores for a dangerous mission. What follows is a series of some laugh-out-loud scenes with quirky characters of the family including Hansa (played by Supriya Pathak) and Prafful (Rajeev Mehta). Towards the end, we are also introduced to Pratik Gandhi who is the pilot of a plane carrying the family.

Check out the teaser:

Hats Off Production, the production house behind the film, took to Instagram to share the teaser. The caption read, "Laughter tsunami Alert: ‘Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan’ Releasing on 17th November, in theatres near you. #Khichdi2 #Khichdi2ThisDiwali #Khichdi2InCinemas"

About Khichdi 2

Khichdi 2 is directed by Aatish Kapadia, who had also helmed the previous installment. It stars Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Nimisha Vakharia, Jamnadas Majethia, Kriti Kulhari and Pratik Gandhi. The film will be released theatrically on November 17, 2023.

The Khichdi franchise consists of a popular namesake television series and two films. The first season premiered on Star Plus on September 10, 2002, and followed the story of a Gujarati family called the Parekh's who live in an old mansion. It was followed by its second season titled Instant Khichdi which ran from July to August 2005. It's continuation series premiered in 2018 and followed the misadventure of the family. In 2010, a film based on the franchise, titled Khichdi: The Movie, was released and consisted of the same cast members. Upon release, it met with positive reviews.

