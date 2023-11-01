Khichdi 2 Trailer OUT: Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta and others tickle funny bones with laughable mission

Khichdi is still widely adored as a television series in India. Its popularity led to numerous TV series and even a movie in 2010 featuring the beloved characters from the show. The makers recently released a teaser of the much-awaited sequel, titled Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan. Now, the makers have finally dropped the official trailer.

About Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’s trailer

Today, on November 1, the makers of the highly anticipated upcoming film Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan finally unveiled the film’s official trailer. The trailer comically reintroduces the Parekh family, taking them into uncharted territory as they embark on a new mission.

Under the direction of Aatish Kapadia, the adventure-comedy film stars Supriya Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kriti Kulhari, and others in the lead roles. In addition to the mentioned actors, the trailer also hints at guest appearances by Farah Khan Kunder, Pratik Gandhi, and others. It is all set to hit the big screen on November 17, this year.

About the film Khichdi 2

The Khichdi franchise includes a well-known TV series and two movies. The TV series first aired on Star Plus on September 10, 2002, and it revolved around the Parekh family, a Gujarati family residing in an old mansion. The second season, titled, Instant Khichdi, aired from July to August 2005. In 2018, a new series continued the family's comedic misadventures.

In 2010, a film based on the same franchise titled Khichdi: The Movie featuring the same cast came out and the audience liked it. Aatish Kapadia, the same director as the first installment, also directs the upcoming film Khichdi 2.

