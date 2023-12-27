Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Ananya Panday is overwhelmed with love showered on film; ‘I’m eternally grateful'
Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as her OTT movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is receiving positive reviews. The Arjun Varain Singh movie also stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
After enjoying the success of Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday joined hands with director Arjun Varain Singh for his debut movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Today, December 26, the movie was released on an OTT platform and is receiving positive reviews from cinephiles. Overjoyed with the love showered on the film, the actress expressed her gratitude on social media.
Ananya Panday thanks fans for showering love on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi came together for their coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. As the web film is being well received by the audience, the actress can’t contain her excitement. Hence, she took to social media to thank everyone who had been talking positively about the movie and showering love on it.
The Gehraiyaan actress posted multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the film and wrote, “Overwhelmed by all the love for #KhoGayeHumKahan and Ahana ❤️🥺 all your love and kind words mean more to me than you will ever know ✨ I can never ever ever thank @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar enough for bringing me on this journey - I’m eternally grateful 🙏🏼 and the boyzzzzzzz Ahana Imaad Neil 4evrr ✌🏼 @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh.”
Take a look:
A while ago, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a video where the three actors were seen having fun and dancing to the Bollywood song Salaam-E-Ishq. As the film was released, he called it ‘a roller coaster of emotions’ and thanked the entire team for it.
The Gully Boy actor wrote, “A roller coaster of emotions! #KhoGayeHumKahan. Thank you for everything! @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @netflix_in and NOW! it’s time to celebrate all the way to the new year!”
Take a look:
About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
The film is pretty relevant to today’s times as it tells the tale of three besties, Neil (Adarsh Gourav), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi). As the movie proceeds, we see them juggling life and learning to deal with relationships in the era of social media. Written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Yash Sahai, it’s now streaming on Netflix.
