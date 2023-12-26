Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav rejoice as film makes its OTT debut
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav happily shake a leg to a peppy song as Arjun Varrain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released on Netflix today.
It’s been months that we have been waiting to see what debutant director Arjun Varrain Singh has in store for cinephiles with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Today is the day when the coming-of-age film made its OTT debut. The stars of the show, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, are on cloud nine. Sid recently posted a celebratory video with his best pals.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav rejoice in a video
The makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have finally handed over the film to the audience, who will now decide the fate of the Arjun Varrain Singh directorial. While there is nervousness around its reception amongst cinephiles, the cast, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, are in the mood to celebrate the film’s release.
Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fun-packed video that showcases the three of them having a gala time shaking a leg to the peppy song Salaam-E-Ishq from the film of the same name. Sharing the video, the Gully Boy actor penned, “A roller coaster of emotions! #KhoGayeHumKahan. Thank you for everything! @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @netflix_in and NOW! it’s time to celebrate all the way to the new year!”
Take a look:
About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
The film revolves around three friends, Neil (Adarsh Gourav), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), who try to navigate through life, friendship, relationships, and social media together. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is now streaming on Netflix.
Exploring the work fronts of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav
Before this OTT movie, Ananya shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy Dream Girl 2, a box-office hit. Next up for her is Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and Akshay Kumar starrer C Sankaran Nair's biopic titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.
Last featured in Phone Bhoot, Siddhant is currently filming for Yudhra, which is expected to release in 2024. He was earlier seen in Gully Boy, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Gehraiyaan.
This is not the first time Adarsh has taken over the screen with his impressive presence. The actor began acting with My Name Is Khan. Then came Mom and The White Tiger, which brought him international recognition. He was also featured on web series like Hostel Daze, Guns & Gulaabs, and others.
ALSO READ: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Review: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav film brightens as it goes darker
