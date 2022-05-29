Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Adarsh Gourav & Siddhant Chaturvedi pose in THIS pic from Day 30 of shoot

The work on Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age friendship drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles is in full swing. The makers are racing with time to finish the shoot of the film and it is expected that the film will be out early next year. The film is said to be dealing with a number of issues that young adults face in the digital age like trust, friendship, and addiction. The movie is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and he shared an update about the movie with his followers via his Instagram story.

Arjun shared a photo from the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The photo was from the 30th shoot day of the film. In the story shared by Arjun, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the rest of the cast and crew of the film were seen posing in front of the camera. The background of the photo suggests that the shoot was happening in a playground or probably a playground set was put up in the city. The cast and crew seem to be very happy with the way the film is turning out and we can barely wait to see this film. Adarsh Gourav can be seen in his casual light blue sleeveless t-shirt and navy blue trousers. A clean-shaven Siddhant Chaturvedi is all smiles as he poses in front of the camera in his grey t-shirt.

Instagram story shared by director Arjun Varain Singh:

Adarsh Gourav won numerous accolades for his work in The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film with Katrina Kaif and Ishan Khatter titled Phone Bhoot which is said to be a horror comedy. Ananya Panday will next be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ananya Panday will also be seen in the upcoming season of Koffie With Karan with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Siddhant Chaturvedi too will grace the Koffie couch this season.

