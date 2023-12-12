Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday parties with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav; VIDEO goes viral
The cast of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, recently gathered for a party, providing fans with a glimpse into their camaraderie beyond the screen.
As the curtains lifted on the trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, fans were treated to a tantalizing glimpse of what awaits in this upcoming cinematic adventure. The dynamic trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav didn't just stop at the screen; they recently transformed an ordinary night into an extraordinary party, as revealed through their lively Instagram posts. The stories of laughter, camaraderie, and infectious enthusiasm shared on social media left fans eagerly anticipating the same vibrant energy on the big screen.
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav light up the night with a fun-filled party
Recently, the stars of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, came together for a lively party, offering fans a sneak peek into their off-screen camaraderie. The actors shared glimpses of their fun-filled time, featuring moments of singing, partying, playful banter, hearty laughter, and the warmth of genuine friendship. Take a look at these behind-the-scenes moments that capture the essence of their bond and leave fans even more excited for the movie's release:
About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
The film draws its title from the song featured in the movie Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set against the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai, this coming-of-age tale skillfully unravels the lives of three friends under the adept direction of debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. Steering the creative helm of the project are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment, collaborating with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar from Tiger Baby.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan weaves an engaging narrative around the characters Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav). The story follows the relatable journey of these three best friends as they navigate the challenges of aspirations, relationships, and emotions in tandem, offering a glimpse into their shared experiences and growth.
ALSO READ: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi let loose and party with fans at NH7 Weekender
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park