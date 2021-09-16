Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav team up for a friendship tale

Thursday began on an exciting note as actress Ananya Panday joined Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav to announce their film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with a first look poster. The actress took to social media to drop a poster featuring her, Siddhant and The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav. Sharing the same, Ananya announced the film that will be helmed by debutante director Arjun Varain Singh. The film is being backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is penned by Reema, Arjun and Zoya together. It will be out in cinemas in 2023.

Sharing the poster, Ananya wrote, "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers." In the poster, we can see Ananya leaning on Siddhant while Adarsh could be seen clicking a selfie with the other two. Ananya could be seen working on an IPad while posing for the selfie with Siddhant and Adarsh. From the looks of it, the film seemed to be a tale of friendship between the three. Another video was shared by the actors and makers on social media in which Siddhant, Ananya and Adarsh could be seen together in a room chilling with each other on the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This film would mark the second collaboration between Ananya and Siddhant. They have another film with that is directed by Shakun Batra.

Take a look:

As soon as Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh announced the film, fans began showering love on the trio. Even celebs expressed excitement to see the young stars coming together for a flick. , Bhavana Pandey, Sharvari Wagh, Shanoo Sharma, Punit Malhotra and others were quick to shower love on the stars as they came together for this tale of 3 friends.

Meanwhile, aside from this, Siddhant and Ananya also have Shakun's untitled film with Deepika Padukone. Ananya also will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Besides this, Siddhant has Yudhra and Phone Bhoot with and Ishaan Khatter. Adarsh Gourav managed to leave an impression with The White Tiger starring and Rajkummar Rao that came out earlier this year. He also was a part of a miniseries Hostel Daze.

