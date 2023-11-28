Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav's film takes OTT route; gets release date

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Where Are We Lost) is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh. Co-written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Rohan Gurbaxani in pivotal roles. A while ago, the OTT platform on which the film will be premiered, revealed the release date.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be released on THIS date

Taking to their official Instagram account, Netflix India revealed that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be released on December 26, 2023. Tagging Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and others, they captioned it, "Good things really do come in threes and they're coming to Netflix! Kho Gaye Hum Kahan arrives on December 26th!"

They also shared a poster of the film. Take a look:

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The title of the film is based on the title of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three best friends- through a very relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions together.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol influenced Karan Johar to hangup on Ranveer Singh mid-shoot; find out what happened