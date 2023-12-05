Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi let loose and party with fans at NH7 Weekender
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav joined fans at a music event in Pune to mark the release of the first song, Hone Do Jo Hota Hai from their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
The creators of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have unveiled the initial track from the film, titled Hone Do Jo Hota Hai, eliciting a tremendous response from fans. Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, the stars of the movie, participated in a music event in Pune to commemorate the song's launch alongside enthusiastic fans. Ananya took to her Instagram to share numerous glimpses from the event, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration.
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi surprise fans at NH7 Weekender
The much-anticipated film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is gearing up for its release on Netflix. As part of the film's promotional activities, the cast, including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, pleasantly surprised fans with a visit to the NH7 Weekender 2023, the Happiest Music Festival. During their appearance, they infused excitement among the audience by performing the track Hone Do Jo Hota Hai. The entire film team, led by filmmaker Arjun Varian Singh, joined the festivities, delivering a captivating live performance that rocked the crowd.
Hone Do Jo Hota Hai presents a musical blend that evokes warm emotions, paying homage to the carefree essence of youth. The composition, complemented by Lothika's singing, was enriched by the breezy voice of Savera. The lyrics, skillfully penned by the renowned Javed Akhtar, tied the song together seamlessly. The Weekender audience erupted in joy as the composer duo and the cast.
Take a look:
