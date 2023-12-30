Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Arjun Kapoor gushes over Ananya-Siddhant-Adarsh’s camaraderie; Ayushmann Khurrana ‘loved’ film

Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer romantic drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has turned out to be one of the most well-received Bollywood films of this year. So far, several celebrities have also praised the film. Now, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have joined this list as they shared their thoughts on it on social media.

Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana praise Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Today, on December 30th, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram stories to praise Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He shared the film's poster and wrote, "Loved it."

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram story to shower praises on the film. He wrote that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan "was an immersive film-viewing experience...Mature writing backed with subtle yet powerful performances..Intricately directed showing the times we live in and the issues we deal with." He further praised Ananya, Adarsh and Siddhant and said that "the camaraderie you share is the heart of the film. The friendship that makes you feel like its one of us."

Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif review Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram story to praise the film. She wrote, “Just loved this…A must watch @tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies” and added a “Loved this” GIF with it. Malaika Arora, who makes a small appearance in the film, also praises its director Arjun Varain Singh, calling him a ‘cool guy’.

She wrote, “Loved the film @arjunvarainsingh…such a cool, well written, beautifully shot, awesome music n phenomenal performances…n I guess only an inherently cool guy could make such a now age relevant film…was so happy to be a small part of it (red heart and hugs emoji)"

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is helmed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and is backed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar as well as Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani under their banners Tiger Baby Productions and Excel Entertainment respectively. It stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani. The film premiered on Netflix on December 26 and met with a mostly positive response for its realistic depiction of love during the digital age.

In an interview with Humans of Cinema, the film's director Arjun Varain Singh spoke about the platonic friendship between the three characters. He said, “That was never a part of the plan. It just needed to be natural and it seemed fun. We often see three boys but it’s nice to have a girl who is a part of the gang. That is how it is in the real life as well.”

Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh's work front

Ananya's future projects include Vikramaditya Motwane's computer screen thriller Control. She is also collaborating with Akshay Kumar in The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. Siddhant, on the other hand, will be next seen in Yudhra. Adarsh was earlier seen in Raj and DK's web series Guns & Gulaabs. He has been reportedly roped in to play a role in the Hollywood television series Alien.

