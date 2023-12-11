Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Hrithik Roshan gushes over Saba Azad’s song; latter grooves with Ananya Panday-Siddhant-Adarsh

The trailer for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, was released yesterday. The complete album of the film was also dropped by the makers yesterday, and the soundtrack includes a song titled ‘I Wanna See You Dance’ that has been sung by Saba Azad. At the trailer launch yesterday, Saba was seen performing the song, and Hrithik Roshan reacted to the video and gushed over the song crooned by his ladylove Saba.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Saba Azad performing at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch

Yesterday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram stories to share video clips from her performance of I Wanna See You Dance at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch. In one of the stories, she wrote, “Performing in between sneezing fits with a blocked nose but still so funn.” Hrithik Roshan re-shared her Instagram story, and showered love on her song. “This song,” he wrote, followed by a red heart emoji. Check out his Instagram story below!

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav join Saba Azad on stage

Meanwhile, one of the videos that has surfaced on social media shows Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav joining Saba Azad on the stage while she performed to I Wanna See You Dance. They were seen flaunting their cool moves, which made their fans go gaga over them. Check out the video below!

Saba Azad looked gorgeous in a black cutout jumpsuit, while Ananya Panday wore a white midi dress. Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen in a printed shirt with beige pants, while Adarsh Gourav rocked a printed jacket with grey jeans.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh, is a coming-of-age drama film in which three best friends navigate relationships, emotions, and goals in the digital age. This film by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh has been co-written by him, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

