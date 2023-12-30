Kho Gaye Hum Kahan makers on platonic relationship between characters: 'Ek ladka aur ladki dost ho sakte hain'

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav starrer romantic drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has turned out to be one of the most well-received films of 2023. The film's exploration of love and friendship in the digital age has struck a chord with the viewers. In a recent interview, the film's makers spoke about not showing anything romantic between its three characters.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan makers talk about showing friendship in the film

In an interview with Humans of Cinema, the director of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Arjun Varain Singh spoke about showing platonic friendship between the characters of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. He said, “That was never a part of the plan. It just needed to be natural and it seemed fun. We often see three boys but it’s nice to have a girl who is a part of the gang. That is how it is in the real life as well.”

Zoya Akhtar, who is one of the producers of the film, stated that we all have friends who have remained friends, and the line is never crossed. Producer Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh also opined, “Platonic friendships exist. Ek ladka aur ladki dost ho sakte hain (A girl and a boy can just be friends).” Her line was a reference to a dialogue from the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya where Mohnish Bahl’s dialogue, "Ek Ladka aur ladka kabhi dost nahi hote."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and Excel Entertainment. It stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani. The film was released on Netflix on December 26 and met with positive response.

Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's computer screen thriller Control. She is also working with Akshay Kumar in The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

