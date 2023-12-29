Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Malaika Arora elated to be part of the 'cool' film, Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved’ it

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. The film was released just a couple of days back. Helmed by the debutant director, Arjun Varain Singh, the film stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in important roles.

Ever since its release, the film has been the topic of discussion and social media has also been buzzing about its star cast. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora took to their respective social media handles and shared their review of the film.

Katrina Kaif-Malaika Arora laud Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

A while back, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Alongside the post, she shared her reveiew on the film and hailed it as a ‘must watch’.

The actress wrote, “Just loved this…A must watch @tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies” and added a “Loved this” GIF alongside.

Take a look:

Furthermore, Malaika Arora, who also made a brief appearance in the movie, shared her joy about being involved in the film. The actress heaped praises on the director Arjun Varain Singh and called him a ‘cool guy’ for making a ‘now age relevant film’.

She wrote, “Loved the film @arjunvarainsingh…such a cool, well written, beautifully shot, awesome music n phenomenal performances…n I guess only an inherently cool guy could make such a now age relevant film…was so happy to be a small part of it (accompanied by a red heart and hugs emoji)”

Take a look:

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Lost in the maze of life, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan tells the story of Neil, Ahana, and Imaad, portrayed by Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This film explores the challenges faced by the trio as they navigate through the complexities of relationships and confront the harsh realities of the digital era.

In the film, Neil is a gym instructor, Ahana is a financial advisor and Imaad is a small-time stand-up comedian looking for his big break. Written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Yash Sahai, the film was released earlier this week on December 26 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

