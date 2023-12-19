Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and more arrive in style
Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening, showcasing their absolute best looks. Dive into their style statements and glam vibes!
The much-anticipated release of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is just around the corner, slated for December 26. Both the trailer and songs have been well-received by the audience, and the promotional activities are in full swing. Recently, the film's creators organized a special screening for industry insiders in Mumbai, drawing the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others. Unsurprisingly, the entire cast of the film graced the event, elevating it to a star-studded affair.
B-town celebs attended the screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
The screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan unfolded as a glamorous rendezvous, echoing the film's relaxed vibe. The stars showcased their fashion flair with a blend of casual, carefree, and utterly comfortable outfits. Aditya Roy Kapur set the coolness quotient ablaze in black and gray shirt, paired with ripped trouser, cap, and a stylish watch. The ladies, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor, added a touch of sophistication to the evening with their chic ensembles.
Take a look:
About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
The film derives its name from the titular song featured in the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho. Against the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai, this compelling coming-of-age story unfolds under the skillful direction of debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. Steering the creative direction are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar from Tiger Baby.
In the movie, the captivating narrative revolves around the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav). This relatable tale follows the intertwined journeys of these three best friends as they navigate the challenges of aspirations, relationships, and emotions, offering a glimpse into their shared experiences and personal growth against the bustling cityscape of Mumbai.
