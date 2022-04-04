Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday share a goofy video from their film's workshop

Today, Ananya Panday is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She made her debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2 and has successfully carved a niche for herself with her hard work and acting prowess. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi catapulted into fame with his stint as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kalki Koechlin. And Adarsh Gourav really killed it in The White Tiger. Now, we would be able to see these talented powerhouses together soon in their upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. After months of anticipation, the stars of the movie: Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh Gourav have finally begun filming for their film. Yes, you heard it right - the shooting has kick-started! Today, Siddhant shared a goofy video of Ananya Panday as they went about their workshop.

In the video that Siddhant shared on his Instagram story, we could see a very excited Ananya Panday jumping during the workshop. Moreover, director Arjun Varain Singh and casting director Atul Mongia were comfortably seated and smiling heartily the cozy, homely setting. Even Ananya reshared the video and wrote 'Workshopppin'.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a film directed by Arjun Varain Singh about three friends played by Ananya, Adarsh, and Siddhant. Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti wrote the screenplay. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh were in a room together in September 2021 when the film was announced, with the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho playing in the background.

