Kho Gaye Hum Kahan song I Wanna See You Dance OUT: Ananya Panday, Siddhant-Adarsh groove to party anthem
The lively party track I Wanna See You Dance from the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, is now officially released.
A vibrant story of friendship is set to conclude the year on a high note. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age drama starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, has captivated audiences with its recently released trailer, creating substantial buzz. To heighten the anticipation, a song from the film's soundtrack, titled I Wanna See You Dance, has been unveiled, promising a pulsating party vibe for listeners.
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav’s song I Wanna See You Dance from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released
On December 14, the makers of the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan unveiled the music video for the song I Wanna See You Dance across various social media platforms. Composed by Sachin & Jigar, the track features vocals by Saba Azad, with lyrics penned by Ankur Tewari.
Released during the holiday season, the song serves as a lively party anthem, setting the stage for New Year's celebrations. The video showcases Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav entering a club and dancing to the beats together. The peppy dance number also offers a glimpse into the camaraderie shared between the trio's characters.
Watch the full song here:
Fan reactions to Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav’s song I Wanna See You Dance from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Fans expressed their appreciation and excitement for the movie in the comments section of the song video. One person remarked, “I love this song..fusion of modern lyrics with 80s disco music...hope we get more of this,” while another noted, “I think they have kept some imperfect moments like unsynchronised dance moves in the song that makes it so much more real and cooler.” A comment highlighted Ananya's performance, stating, “All eyes on Ananya. She literally slayed it,” and another praised Siddhant, saying, “Wow! Siddhant dances really well!”
