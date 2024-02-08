Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Adarsh Gourav bonds with Ridley Scott's Aliens cast; starts shooting for prequel series

Adarsh Gourav is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry. He was recently seen in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor received praise for his performance in the movie. Now, he has set foot in Thailand and started shooting for the highly anticipated TV series Aliens. Adarsh ​​Gaurav also bonded with the cast indulging in vibrant local cuisine in Thailand.

Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for Ridley Scott's Aliens

Set to film in Thailand for the next four months, Adarsh ​​Gourav joins an international team and crew to bring the compelling narrative of Aliens to life. The camaraderie between the actors has already fostered a cooperative and healthy work environment, with shared meals serving as the cornerstone of their bond.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Adarsh shared in a statement, "I am thrilled to be part of 'Aliens' and embark on this exciting journey with such a talented cast and crew. The opportunity to work alongside renowned creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is truly humbling, and I look forward to bringing this gripping narrative to life. I’m excited to shoot for the project after a brief schedule we had last year. There’s a great energy amongst the team and the cast and we can’t wait to put all the energy into making the series as iconic as the franchise is."

Advertisement

Have a look:

About Aliens

Helmed by the renowned writer and director Noah Hawley and produced by the visionary Ridley Scott, Aliens promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline and stellar performances.

Joining Adarsh Gourav in this exhilarating journey are talented co-stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis, who collectively promise to deliver a captivating viewing experience.

Scheduled to stream on FX on Hulu, Aliens is expected to redefine the sci-fi genre and offer viewers an immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Adarsh played one of the lead roles in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The title of the film is based on the title of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three best friends - through a very relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions together.

ALSO READ: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's Ananya Panday reveals how to move on post break up amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur