Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav snapped post dance class; PICS

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in which she will be paired alongside her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Everyone has been waiting to watch this trio in the film. The stars have been getting their fans excited by sharing BTS pics from the sets. It was only yesterday that we saw Ananya and Adarsh sharing goofy pictures as they were partying with the entire team. And today we saw the three stars stepping out of the dance class together.

In the pictures, we can see Ananya Panday wearing a white coloured ribbed spaghetti strap crop top that she paired with white coloured shorts. The actress wrapped a checked shirt around her waist, carried a blue tote bag and tied her hair in a bun. Adarsh Gourav wore a black loose sleeveless tee over shorts and posed with Ananya. Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other hand looked stylish in a white tee with abstract print and funky printed pants.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. It is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age. On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Liger. It is helmed by Puri Jagganadh. She will be starring in this much-talked-about Pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.

