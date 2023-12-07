Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Aadarsh Gourav starrer to release on THIS date

After Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav in the lead roles. While the team had kick started the promotions a few days back, the latest updates about the film leave fans all the more excited. Now adding to the excitement, the team has recently dropped a new-look poster of Ananya Panday teasing fans with the release date of the trailer.

Release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is here

A while back, the team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan unveiled the new-look poster of Ananya Panday. In the new poster, the diva looks hawt chic as she clicks a mirror selfie. The name of her character in the film would be Ahana. In addition to this, the makers also revealed the release date of the traiHere’s when trailer of Ananya Panday-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will releaseler which will be dropped in three days i.e. December 10.

The post was captioned, “We’re simple people - we see Ahana in a picture, we like it Get ready to follow her journey! #KhoGayeHumKahan trailer arrives in 3 days!”

Have a look:

Expressing their excitement, fans flooded the comments section. A fan wrote, “Eagerly waiting”, another fan commented, “It looks stunning and real”.

A third fan wrote, “Mam ajkal bahut busy ho aapki bahut sari projects top pe chal rahi”

Advertisement

Just a couple of days back, the lead trio as a part of promotional activity pleasantly surprised fans with a visit to the NH7 Weekender 2023, the Happiest Music Festival. Furthermore, they also performed on the track, Hone Do Jo Hota Hai.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The title of the movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is inspired by a song from the 2016 release Baar Baar Dekho which was led by Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. The film portraying the narrative of three friends is a debut directorial venture of Arjun Varain Singh. It is jointly written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

While Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are serving as producers in association with Tiger Baby’s Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will be released on December 26 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Archies Screening: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together; Katrina Kaif meets her Fitoor costar