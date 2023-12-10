Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer OUT: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav promise relatable youth drama

One of the highly anticipated movies of Bollywood, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been generating immense buzz on social media. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film will reunite Gehraiyaan duo Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi with Adarsh Gourav. The coming of age drama film has got fans all the more excited with its look posters already. Now, when the film is just a few days away from its release, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will stream on Netflix from December 26.

Ananya Panday-Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's trailer out

Today, on December 12, a while back, the makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have finally unveiled the trailer of the film. In the film, Ananya Panday will be seen playing the role of Ahana while Siddhant Chaturvedi in the role of Imaad and Adarsh Gourav as Neil. In a 2:40 minutes trailer, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the storyline of the film revolves around the different aspects of friendship between the three.

Watch the full trailer here:

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The title of this forthcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is derived by a song from the 2016 release Baar Baar Dekho which was headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. The film will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

The film is jointly written by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. While Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are serving as producers in association with Tiger Baby’s Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will be released on December 26 on Netflix.

