Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Twitter Review: Fans call Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav’s film ‘relatable’

Today marked the premiere of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as it hit the digital screens. This coming-of-age drama follows the journey of three friends portrayed by Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, delving into the profound impact of social media on their lives.

The trailer, along with a refreshing music album featuring the lively track I Wanna See You Dance, sparked tremendous excitement among audiences. Helmed by director Arjun Varain Singh and backed by the production prowess of Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the film has already captivated viewers, prompting them to take to Twitter (now X) to share their thoughts and opinions.

Netizens review Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Released on Netflix just days before the New Year on December 26, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been buzzing on Twitter with reviews from netizens. Fans have lauded the film for its relatability and authenticity, providing a glimpse into the contemporary challenges faced by the younger generation and delivering a breath of fresh air.

Special mention has been reserved for the stellar performances of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, as well as the captivating music and the film's intense climax.

Curious to know why this friendship tale should be on your watchlist during the holiday season? Here are 15 tweets that lay out the compelling reasons:

One fan said, “#KhoGayeHumKahan. WHAT A FILM!!! I loveee how it showed how much social media impacts the generation today and the importance of leaving your phone aside + actually enjoying the moment. @ArjunVarain fab job man. @SiddyChats, @ananyapandayy & Adarsh you guys were OUTSTANDING!”

A person stated, “Loved the movie! It had a very heavy climax- i was just blank for a minute. Gourav adarsh was just so good (especially the confrontation bw him and imaad) ahana was made for ananya, she did a good job. Siddhant was decent, left me speechless at the end. #KhoGayeHumKahan.”

Another user expressed, “#KhoGayeHumKahan simple, relatable, moments full of chuckle, shot so well and all heart. Written so well and everyone fits the role to the T! Music still buzzing in my ears! And the last 35 mins had me gasping, welling up- hits home! Just go and watch it y’all.”

A tweet read, “#KhoGayeHumKahan what a great film, reminded me of the social dilemma. This becomes even more interesting because of the everyday innuendos. Especially loved how a frustrated youngster creates a troll account! #AnanyaPanday #SiddhantChaturvedi & #AdarshGourav are too good.”

One netizen praised, “Absolutely loved #KhoGayeHumKahan #KGHK! The relatability and authenticity hit different. shoutout to @ananyapandayy for the scene with the endless voice notes - really struck a chord. Safe to say @TigerBabyFilms has my everlasting loyalty with an undeniable bias!”

Another post mentioned, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actually delivers on being a fresh movie. Accurately representing some of the Gen-Z things unlike in most recent movies. Love the bond and for me probably the best performance for Ananya Pandey. Good light watch for these holidays.”

An admirer claimed, “#KhoGayeHumKahan Blockbuster. #AnanyaPanday-Perfect. Others were good too. It has a nice message. Very engaging movie.”

One review said, “#KhoGayeHumKahan on Netflix is modern-day Dil Chahta hai that beautifully deals with friendships in this digital-age! A beautiful tale about solid friendships, adulting and life!”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is now available for streaming on Netflix.

