Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's Adarsh Gaurav calls transforming for his role in the movie as 'most satisfying process'
Adarsh Gaurav is gearing up for the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ahead of its release, the actor took to social media to share about his transformation journey.
Adarsh Gaurav, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been creating a lot of buzz lately with its promos. The film captures love in times of digital age. Recently, the actor took to social media to share his transformation journey about his character. Let us find out what he shared.
Adarsh Gaurav on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Today, on December 22nd, Adarsh Gaurav took to his Instagram handle to write about the transformation journey of his character from his upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set which featured his co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The caption read, "The journey of transforming into Neil and playing him has been one of the most satisfying processes as an actor. Thank you @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 for believing in me to pull this off Kho Gaye hum kahan releases on the 26th December on @netflix_in. Watch it with everyone you love and who you want to keep close Bts stills @aviseksenapati."
Check out his post!
Ishaan Khatter reviews Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Recently, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories to praise Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He wrote, "Really enjoyed the film. Topical and full of heart. Congrats lovely people." In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday spoke about how she bagged Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She said, "My story doesn't directly involve Zoya. So, basically, when I just heard about the film, I knew I had to be part of the film. So, I was shooting for Gehraiyaan, and Arjun had come to meet Sid to narrate the film to him."
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and written by him, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It is backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby and stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gaurav, along with Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Maurya. The film's title is taken from the namesake song from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024.
