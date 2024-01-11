Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's Adarsh Gourav recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan first time in 2023: 'My knees were shaking'

Actor Adarsh Gourav is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time and even though he was a part of My Name Is Khan, the actor could not meet SRK.

Adarsh Gourav meets Shah Rukh Khan for first time in 2023

During My Name Is Khan, Adarsh Gourav was only 14 years old. He played the character of a young Shah Rukh Khan. However, Gourav could not meet SRK and he got the chance to meet him in 2023.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Adarsh shared that he was excited to meet King Khan and go to America when he got a call for the film but neither of these happened and he missed the opportunity to meet Shah Rukh.

He said, "I was very excited to meet Shah Rukh Khan, I never met him until a month ago after being in the same film because I was playing his younger version, so there was no overlap."

Opening up about meeting Jawan actor for the first time, Adarsh shared that when he finally met him and was talking to him, his "knees were trembling." "It was insane. I thought I'd collapsed to the ground," added Gourav.

Talking more about his experience of meeting SRK, Adarsh said that he was composed and recognized him as he watched Guns and Gulaabs. "He was so calm and so chill. He has seen Guns and Gulaabs. So even before I could introduce myself, he told me who I am," Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor added.

Adarsh further added that he was shocked and was like "How is this happening?" Additionally, the Guns and Gulaabs actor said that Shah Rukh Khan is a great man to talk to and has a great energy level.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three best friends- through a very relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions together.

