Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's Ananya Panday reveals how to move on post break up amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

On December 10, the makers of one of the highly anticipated movies of Bollywood, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released the trailer. The film has been creating immense buzz on social media. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film casts Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. Amidst this, during the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Ananya gave a piece of advice on how to move on post breaking up amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kaput and also named the actor she stalked on social media last.

Learn how to move on post break-up from Ananya Panday

During the trailer launch event of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday who is rumoredly dating Aditya Roy Kapur shared a piece of advice on how to move on after a breakup. She said, "Don't move on too fast. Go through it. Eat ice cream."

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi also gave his advice as he added, "Gaane suno. Arijit Singh ne dil sambhaale hai humare" (Listen to songs. Arijit Singh has taken care of my heart).

Ananya Panday also opened up on whom she stalked last on social media. The actress added, "I stalked Siddhant. To check if he has a shoulder injury or not. I dont believe Sid. I have trust issues and the paps."

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The title of the film is based on the title of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three best friends- through a very relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions together.

